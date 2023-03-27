Unisys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,832% compared to the typical volume of 256 put options.

Unisys Stock Up 2.9 %

UIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 793,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Unisys has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $22.82.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Unisys by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 307,866 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Unisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 979,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 196.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 249,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in Unisys by 34.4% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,481,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,066 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Unisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,877,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

