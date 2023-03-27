United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

