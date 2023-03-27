United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Lithium Price Performance

ULTHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 70,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. United Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

