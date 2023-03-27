United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Lithium Price Performance
ULTHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 70,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. United Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
About United Lithium
