United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.67. 254,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,925. The stock has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.