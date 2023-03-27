Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

UNVR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

