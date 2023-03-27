US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $44.90 Average PT from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other US Foods news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,670,152 shares of company stock valued at $297,784,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

