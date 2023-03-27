USDD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.13 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. USDD has a market capitalization of $717.70 million and $15.13 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

