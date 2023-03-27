Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.10

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 594986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$270.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$148,590.00. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

