Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives $328.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VMI opened at $307.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.19. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

