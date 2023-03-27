Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

BJUL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. 704,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.