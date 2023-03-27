Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,343,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS NOCT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

