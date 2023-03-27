Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $379,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $2,139,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS BDEC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 4,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.