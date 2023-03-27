Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,224 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $665.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.