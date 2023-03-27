Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.17. 3,469 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

