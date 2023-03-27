Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,086. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

