Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 330,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,639. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

