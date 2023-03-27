Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.30. 227,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,855. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

