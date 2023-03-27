Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 14.9% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

