Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 7.5% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 873,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

