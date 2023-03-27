Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,570,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 6,696,493 shares.The stock last traded at $79.75 and had previously closed at $80.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US investment grade corporate bonds with maturities of 5-10 years. VCIT was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

