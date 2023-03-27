Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the February 28th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.40. 273,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

