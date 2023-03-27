Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $196.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

