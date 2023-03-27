Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

