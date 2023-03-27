Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,980,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,610. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

