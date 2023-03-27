Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.