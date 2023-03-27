Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vantiva stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,780. Vantiva has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Vantiva

Vantiva SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

