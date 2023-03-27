Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in March

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vantiva Price Performance
Shares of Vantiva stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,780. Vantiva has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Vantiva
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vantiva (TCLRY)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Vantiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.