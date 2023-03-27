Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 837,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

VAQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,182. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

