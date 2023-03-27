Verge Reaches Market Cap of $44.52 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $44.52 million and $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00326868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00563320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00441671 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,305,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,305,075 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

