Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.09.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 754,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,702. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.36. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

