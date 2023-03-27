Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.72 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $139,353.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,092.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00072601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00556963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00445096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,406,985 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

