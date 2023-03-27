Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Via Renewables stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

