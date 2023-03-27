Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viking Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,496. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
