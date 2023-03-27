Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.38. 480,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,130,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

