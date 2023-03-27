Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 216,955 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.89. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.