Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.45. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

