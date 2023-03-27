Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,201. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after buying an additional 1,112,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

