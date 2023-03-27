Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in March

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1,157.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EDF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 128,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,532. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

