VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,541. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

VNUE, Inc is a music technology company, which records live concerts, and then sells that content to consumers. It also offers CDs, USB drives and laminates, which feature fully mixed and mastered live concert content. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann on April 4, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

