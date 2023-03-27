VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of VNUE stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,541. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About VNUE
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.