Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for about 5.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vontier worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

VNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 364,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

