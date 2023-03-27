Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,077. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

