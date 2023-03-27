vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.