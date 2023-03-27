Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 5.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 192,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 837,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Insider Activity

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

