WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.22 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

