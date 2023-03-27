WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.80. 1,827,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,974. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

