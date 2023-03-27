WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
WEC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.80. 1,827,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,974. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.