WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in March

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WeCommerce Stock Performance

WeCommerce stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215. WeCommerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

About WeCommerce

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

