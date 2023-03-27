Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGTA. Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,313,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 218,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.