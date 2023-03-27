Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$282,231.79 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79.

WDO stock opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. On average, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

