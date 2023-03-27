Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$282,231.79 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
WDO stock opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$16.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. On average, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.