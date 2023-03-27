Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $50.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

