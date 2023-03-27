Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Westhaven Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

